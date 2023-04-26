NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Buffalo Sabres

If the Calgary Flames were to move a few players, what could they get for them?

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: (mailbag) Based on his exit interviews, Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm may decide to play out the last year of his contract and test free agency next offseason.

Lindholm could be the Flames most valuable trade asset if they aren’t looking to do a full rebuild. If they were to look at trading him, thinks a first-round pick and a top-six forward/top-four defenseman should come back. Including a prospect may be too much.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Now might be the time to move Mikael Backlund if he’s not part of the longer-term plans. Maybe they could get a second-round pick and prospect but more likely a third- or fourth-round pick and prospect.

What his next contract may cost them may lead to Noah Hanifin being traded. Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov might net the Flame a draft pick and a lower-level prospect.

The Buffalo Sabres goaltending situation, adding a defenseman, and Patrick Kane

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: (mailbag) The Buffalo Sabres won’t add a goaltender this offseason that would block either Devon Levi or Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from being their starter. Eric Comrie may be the right complement as a backup but would require waivers if Levi and Luukkonen make the team.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams will look at both the free agent and trade market for a defenseman that could play in the top four. The Sabres won’t want to give out a big, long-term deal to someone.

A short-term deal for someone looking for a bigger payday could see value playing beside either Rasmus Dahlin or Owen Power. Potential trade targets could be Rasmus Andersson (Calgary Flames), Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights) and Connor Murphy (Chicago Blackhawks). Potential free agent targets could be Carson Soucy, Matt Dumba, Scott Mayfield and Ryan Graves.

The Sabres may not want to commit a big contract to Patrick Kane, who at 34 may be looking for his last big contract, and block some of their younger, cheaper, prospects.

Don’t see the Sabres using Casey Mittelstadt as a trade piece for a defenseman.

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres – Dahlin, Power, Okposo, Girgensons, Johnson and Goaltending