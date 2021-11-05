NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Three Flames could eat a lot of space and they may be stuck with Monahan

Haily Salvian of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Calgary Flames have over $31 million in projected salary cap space but that number could shrink quickly with extensions for Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk and Andrew Mangiapane.

Tkachuk is owed at least a $9 million qualifying offer. Gaudreau could get a deal of at least six years between $7 and $7.5 million. If Manigapane can score 30 goals this season, he might be looking at deal in the $5 million range.

That would leave the Flames with around $10 million in projected cap space for 15 players signed.

Sean Monahan is playing in their bottom-six, is coming off shoulder surgery and carries a $6.375 million cap hit for two more years. Moving him wouldn’t be easy.

No to Tkachuk, Jarvis or Necas

TSN: Pierre LeBrun reiterated that the Calgary Flames never offered up Matthew Tkachuk to the Buffalo Sabres. Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said the same. The Flames may have come close to landing Eichel.

“But that’s not to say that the Calgary Flames did not come close to getting Jack Eichel. In fact, at one point on Wednesday there were some in the Vegas organization that thought Eichel was headed to Calgary.

Brad Treliving, the general manager of the Flames, has been on this for a long time. He has done his due diligence. They were one of the few teams like Vegas that was comfortable with trading for Eichel pre surgery. The surgery that Darren Dreger just talked about. They didn’t get him but they certainly tried.”

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the Carolina Hurricanes didn’t like what the Sabres were after for Eichel. The Arizona Coyotes trade to get into talks as a third team.

“But, what I’m told is, Buffalo’s conversation had to start with either Seth Jarvis or Martin Necas as part of a package. And believe me when I say Carolina wasn’t interested in going down that route. The Hurricanes stayed in there just in case the price dropped.

And finally, a quick note. Arizona tried several times to get in on this trade. Not to get Jack Eichel of course, but to be a third team to help with the salary cap implications like they’ve done in the past in order to get a draft pick.”