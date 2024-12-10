NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Montreal Canadiens

It would be better for the Calgary Flames to keep Rasmus Andersson, and there is no rust move Dan Vladar

Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Many thought the Calgary Flames would be a lottery team and not in the play contention that they are in at the moment.

Defenseman Rasmus Andersson has been their team MVP so far this season and he’s eligible for a contract extension on July 1st. The 28-year-old would be a huge trade piece, but that may not be the best option for the Flames.

If/when they have some contract talks, and if they aren’t productive or they can sense (or are told) that Andersson isn’t going to extend, then they should look at moving him.

Goaltender Dan Vladar is a pending UFA, but given his play this season and where they sit in the standings, there is no urgency for them to trade him. Speculation has the return at a second-round pick.

The Montreal Canadiens have been on the lookout for a top-four, right-handed defenseman

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: Pending UFA David Savard has been the only consistent right-handed defenseman for the Montreal Canadiens this season. Teams will be interested in him at the trade deadline.

A source said back in September the that Canadiens will be on the lookout for right-handed defensemen but will be wary of paying a high price for one.

The Canadiens were one of the teams looking at David Jiricek before he was dealt to Minnesota. It’s believed the Blue Jackets didn’t want to send him to a team in the East without an overpayment and the source added that if the Canadiens were to give up the high assets, they may want a more proven defenseman.

The source added the Canadiens would like a top-four right-handed defenseman who is in the same age range as their top-end core.

The Canadiens were one of the teams that checked in with the New York Rangers about Jacob Trouba. Trouba wouldn’t waive his no-trade for some of the teams that were on his list. He was dealt to Anaheim on Friday.

Though it’s highly unlikely that they would become available without a massive overpay, potential offseason trade candidates that would fit the Canadiens criteria are Rasmus Andersson (Flames), Evan Bouchard (Oilers), and Noah Dobson (Islanders).

For now, the Canadiens are going to have to wait.

