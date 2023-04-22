NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Ottawa Senators

The Flames won’t rush into naming a new GM and you can’t use the word rebuild

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: There is no timeline set for when the Calgary Flames will name their next GM according to the president of hockey operations and interim GM Don Maloney. They will have a long list of GM candidates to sort through that will include Flames assistant GMs Craig Conroy and Brad Pascall.

The Flames’ culture needs fixing this offseason. They have seven core players who will be free agents after next season and some want out now. Could there be a rebuild or retool coming?

“I’m not allowed to ever use the word rebuild,” said president and CEO John Bean.

The Ottawa Senators will need to find a goaltender this offseason

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion wasn’t overly happy with their goaltending as a whole this past season. They used seven different goaltenders.

Dorion has said they will look at the free agent and trade market to see what is available. They will look for someone to split time with Anton Forsberg, who should be ready to return from two MCL tears.

Mads Sogaard appears to be their goalie of the future.

“He’ll be our goalie of the future whenever that might be,” Dorion said. “It might be next year. It might be two years from now. But I know he’s got the tools and the mindset to be a good No. 1 in this league.

“We know we have some good prospects, but we have to find a solution for now.”

The goaltender market this offseason is “thin” according to NHL executives.

If the Senators are willing to go the trade route, how much are they willing to give up? Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson has four years left at a $6.4 million cap hit. He had a .899 save percentage and 3.99 GAA.

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is a pending UFA and the Senators kicked tires on him at the trade deadline.

Other pending UFA goalies in Anthony Stolarz, Alex Stalock and Frederik Andersen.