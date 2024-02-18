NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Flames Rasmus Andersson also generating some interest

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is also generating some trade interest. He has two years left on his contract at $4.5 million and could be a nice addition for someone.

The Philadelphia Flyers looking for some young centers

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period: The Philadelphia Flyers lack depth a center and have been told that they are looking at younger centers who could be available. Players needing a change of scenery and buying low could interest them.

The Sabres have eyed Buffalo Sabres Peyton Krebs but there haven’t been any trade talks.

Have been told the Flyers looked at Sabres Casey Mittelstadt and Nashville Predators Cody Glass, but there is no longer interest.

Don’t get the sense that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras interests the Flyers. It may be more about their cost to acquire as opposed to not liking the player.

The Dallas Stars like Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankhoven and may not want to move either. The Flyers could be high on the two. The Flyers are looking for a right handed defenseman and may need a forward with Evgenii Dadonov injured long-term.

A Travis Konecny contract extension won’t come cheap to the Philadelphia Flyers

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period: Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konency is eligible for a contract extension in July.

A source said that his next contract should be staring at at least $9 million. A league source guessed $9 million-plus.

Sam Reinhart‘s next deal could be a comparable and he’s not expected to get more than Matthew Tkachuk‘s $9.5 million. Believe Konency’s agents will ask for over $10 million. Florida being a no-tax state does have to be taken into consideration.