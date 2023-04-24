NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Four questions for the Calgary Flames

Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet: Who will be their next GM? This will be a big search for the Flames.

“I think we need a progressive thinker,” Maloney told Flames Talk earlier this week. “Just something different, some sharp person that’s on the cusp of getting his chance.

“It’s a matter of getting names and ideas from a lot of the people I know around the league. To say, who’s that next guy? Who’s the sharp mind that knows us, knows the organization, knows what we want in Calgary and need in Calgary?”

What’s the fate of head coach Darryl Sutter? He got a two-year extension but it sounds like there is some friction with some players.

What does the future hold for players entering the final years of their contracts?

The group of pending UFAs after next season includes Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, Tyler Toffoli, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, and Noah Hanifin.

How do they get more out of Jonathan Huberdeau? He only had 55 points last season after recording 115 the year before. His eight-year, $10.5 million per deal kicks in this year.

Rob Rossi of The Athletic: A look at 10 potential GM candidates that the Fenway Sports Group could consider for the vacant position.

Mathieu Darche – Tampa Bay Lightning assistant GM and director of hockey operations.

Tyler Dellow – New Jersey Devils vice president of hockey analytics.

Jeff Greenberg – Chicago Blackhawks associate GM.

Cameron Lawrence – Columbus Blue Jackets consultant.

Alexandra Mandrycky – Seattle Kraken assistant GM.

Scott Mellanby – St. Louis Blues senior adviser.

Scott Nichol – Nashville Predators assistant GM and director of player development.

Eric Tulsky – Carolina Hurricanes assistant GM.

Sam Ventura – Buffalo Sabres VP hockey strategy and research.

Hayley Wickenheiser – Toronto Maple Leafs assistant GM player development.