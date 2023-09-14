NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames GM Conroy On Elias Lindholm and Others Entering Their Final Year

Flames GM Craig Conroy on their players who are entering the final year of their contracts

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy said that having six important pieces of their roster being free agents after the isn’t ideal but he’s not in panic mode yet.

“Everyone wants to get things done quickly but when it’s guys with one year left, they do have one year left. They’re all excited to be back, and we’ll continue to talk to them. That’s really what we’ve been doing all summer.

“You would love to have ’em signed now, but It hasn’t worked out that way and we’re just going to keep working through it.”

Elias Lindholm yesterday: “I’ve made it pretty clear that I’m willing to stay,” Lindholm said. “That’s about it.”

Defensemen Noah Hanifin, Oliver Kylington, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov, as well as forwards Lindholm, and Mikael Backlund will be free agents after the season.

Conroy said that no player has come up to him and said they want to be traded or that they don’t want to be there. Conroy added that they’d like to keep all but it’s not easy to do and things have to work for the Flames as well as for the player.

The Flames continue to work away at an Elias Lindholm extension

Aaron Vickers of NHL.com: Flames Elias Lindholm said he’s willing to stay in Calgary but is trying to focus on the season for now.

” … We’ve got to work it out. Right now I’m focusing on the season and the rest will take care of itself.”

Flames GM Craig Conroy says it’s a slow process but they continue to work at it.

“We’re just talking to him and talking to his representation and just moving forward,” he said. “Everybody wants something to be quick, but it’s just been a slow process. We’re going to continue to work at it.

“He’s open to it. Now it’s just a negotiation. It never goes quite as quickly as everyone would like. We’re just in that process. The one good thing is these are all good guys, they’re all happy to be here, there’s no issues with that. That’s the one thing. They’re not saying, ‘Hey, I’m not coming to camp,’ or ‘I’m unhappy.’ With Elias, we’re working on a deal. That’s where it is. Can we get something worked out? That’s really the main focus right now.”