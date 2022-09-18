NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Jake Allen, Zdeno Chara, Anton Stralman, and Jason Robertson

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

The Calgary Flames are looking for help up front

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said that they are still looking to add a forward.

“We’re probably still looking up front, not only to figure out who is playing with who, but we’re still in the market for forward additions — which ties into your last question about some of the players here.”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Montreal Canadiens interest in extending goaltender Jake Allen shows that they want some veterans to help protect their team culture as they reconstruct/rebuild their roster.

Allen’s agent, Allain Roy said they started having some preliminary talks starting in mid-August and added:

“Yeah, we’re very willing to discuss things with them. It’s just a matter of not doing all the details yet, so it’s hard to tell when it’s going to get done or not.”

Zdeno Chara’s agent, Matt Keator, said he would be meeting with the 45-year-old Chara this weekend to discuss his future. He’s in no rush.

35-year old Defenseman Anton Stralman is waiting for a deal and could fit on someone’s third pairing. Teams may want to look at their younger players before turning their attention to someone like Stralman.

Stars GM on Jason Robertson talks

Mike Heika of NHL.com: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill on contract talks with RFA forward Jason Robertson.

“There’s no update at this time. We’re working on it.”

Nill when asked if they are looking at short or long-term with Robertson and if they’d need to move out salary.

“I know people are trying to figure all of the angles out, but there are a lot of things to consider and we’re considering everything. There are so many variables, and I can’t really discuss them.”