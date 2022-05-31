NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Keys to the offseason for the Calgary Flames

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski: Looking at some key decisions the Calgary Flames will have to make this offseason.

Pending UFA forward Johnny Gaudreau is their top priority.

Also high up the list are pending arbitration-eligible RFAs Matthew Tkachuk and Andrew Mangiapane. They scored a combined 77 goals for the Flames last season.

On the blue line they have free agents to make decisions on – Erik Gudbranson (UFA), Michael Stone (UFA), Nikita Zadorov (UFA), and Oliver Kylington (RFA).

Forward Sean Monahan is coming off hip surgery and has one year left at $6.375 million.

Are the Canucks still interested in John Marino? What about Kasperi Kapanen?

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: The Vancouver Canucks are one of many teams that could use a right-handed defenseman. Though he may not be on the trade market just yet, if the Pittsburgh Penguins decide to make John Marino available to help save some money, the Canucks should be interested.

The Athletic writers’ Josh Yohe and Rob Rossi wrote that last offseason that the Penguins may be willing to move Marino and that current management weren’t as high on him as former Penguins GM and current Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford.

Elliotte Friedman reported the Canucks had an interest in Marino at the trade deadline.

If the Canucks were to go after Marino, they may need to move Tyler Myers contract.

If the Penguins are not able to re-sign defenseman Kris Letang, it would be hard to see them wanting to move Marino.

What would it cost for Marino if they decided to move him? Would they want a top-six winger? Brock Boeser and Conor Garland could be trade chips for the Canucks – if the Penguins are willing to take back salary.

Could the Canucks also have interest in pending RFA Kasperi Kapanen in a package deal with Marino?