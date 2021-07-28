NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Andersen, Jenner, Canucks, Kulikov, Ullmark, Zibanejad, Sutter and more

Eric Engels: “Just over an hour away from free agency opening, hearing David Savard, Chris Wideman (as @reporterchris reported) and Cedric Paquette are expected to become Montreal Canadiens.”

David Pagnotta: “Canadiens and David Savard could come in at 4-years, under ~$16M if finalized.”

Kevin Weeks: “I’m told the Andersen deal with the @Canes will come in as a 2 yr deal at around 4.5 M per yr.”

John Shannon: “ If Freddie Andersen does indeed sign with @Canes

Darren Dreger: “Sources say Boone Jenner has agreed to a multi year extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets.”

David Pagnotta: “Quick updates:

Canes re-sign Martinook to 3-year, $5.4M deal

Canucks re-sign Sutter to 1-yr & will sign

Halak to 1-yr deal Stars & Suter finalizing 4-yr deal worth just over $14M”

Thomas Drance: “All signs still point this morning to the #Canucks and goaltender Jaroslav Halak having significant mutual interest. One to watch for when the market opens at 9 a.m. local time.”

Kevin Weeks: “ All signs point to Halak signing a 1 Yr Deal with @Canucks

Jimmy Murphy: “Hearing defenseman Dmitri Kulikov could end up back with #NJDevils“

Frank Seravalli: “It’s going down to the wire between #Sabres and Linus Ullmark. They’ve made a real push to keep him in the last hours / days leading up to now. But barring any last minute development (Grubauer staying in COL?), Ullmark will likely hit the market.”

Larry Brooks: “In one corner: Zibanejad at $10M (plus?) for seven years starting at age 29. In the other: Eichel at $10M for five years starting at age 25, immediate health concerns, plus the cost of acquisition.”

L.A. Lariviere: “Told Swiss forward Pius Suter, whom is set to leave #Blackhawks following a decent 1st season in the NHL (14G, 27 pts), “won’t sign anything today or tomorrow”. Different teams interested in the 25 year-old, who’s hitting the UFA market.”