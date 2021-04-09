NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, Panthers, Sabres, Devils, Kings, and Blues

Canucks GM on contract talks with the coaching staff, Pettersson and Hughes

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning on extending head coach Travis Green and his staff: “There’s nothing to report on that. Our intention is to work (with the coaching staff) to bring them back.”

Vancouver Canucks: Benning on contract talks with pending RFAs Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

“We’ve started preliminary talks with their agents. I don’t comment on how negotiations are going but as soon as we’re done the contracts, we’ll be excited to let everybody know.”

Quick hits on the Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, Panthers, Sabres, Devils, Kings, and Blues

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The sense that the Chicago Blackhawks could still take on some money. Believe that the Toronto Maple Leafs have spoken with the Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks in the past month about taking some salary. The Detroit Red Wings are also in a position to possibly take on salary for an asset(s).

The Florida Panthers may be looking for a top-six forward. They inquired about Kyle Palmieri. They could also look for a top-four defenseman. David Savard would make sense.

Will the Buffalo Sabres be able to get a first-round pick for Taylor Hall? If the Columbus Blue Jackets decide to trade Nick Foligno, can they get a first?

Believe that if the New Jersey Devils had waited till Monday to trade Palmieri, they likely would have got a second-round pick and not a first.

Any team that acquires Hall will likely need salary retained, maybe getting a third team involved.

One team executive could see a team sending the Sabres a second- or third-round pick plus a contract for Hall on Monday.

The Los Angeles Kings and Alex Iafallo haven’t been able to work out an extension yet. Could see the Toronto Maple Leafs calling.

St. Louis Blues Jaden Schwartz has joined Mike Hoffman and Tyler Bozak in the rumor mill. The Blues would only move him if the return was significant according to a rival executive. There haven’t been any extension talks with the Blues in the past month. Schwartz has a 15-team no-trade clause.

The Arizona Coyotes have nine pending UFAs but are in the playoff race.