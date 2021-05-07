NHL Rumors: Canucks, Hurricanes, Coyotes, and Sharks

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that a source told him two weeks ago that news on a Travis Green contract extension would be sooner than later.

“What I can tell you right now is that there isn’t a new offer on the table. Green for sure wants to stay and the Canucks ownership absolutely wants him back, so it’s going to come down to how much money is involved. Green makes $1 million a year, which is among the lower third of NHL head coaches. I think something around $2.5 million would get it done but I don’t know. We’ll see if it gets done.”

TSN: The Carolina Hurricanes and head coach Rod Brind’Amour continue to have ongoing negotiations according to Darren Dreger, and the Hurricanes seem optimistic.

“Recently the team thought it could get Brind’Amour extended prior to the start of the postseason, and even though the playoffs are right around the corner, Carolina’s management is still confident that they will get Brind’Amour extended in a week or less.”

TSN: Darren Dreger is getting the sense that Arizona Coyotes and head coach Rick Tocchet will be going in separate directions after the season.

“There was a sense that perhaps there would be an opportunity to extend but my sources indicated that it’s more likely that Tocchet goes to the free market.”

Sharks evaluating pending free agents

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The San Jose Sharks are have been evaluating players on expiring contracts to see if they have into their plans for next season according to coach Bob Boughner.

“Everybody that’s got an expiring contract is something we’ve got to look at, (to) see what we’re going to look at next year as a team — who fits, and who doesn’t,”

Marcus Sorensen likely isn’t coming back and Patrick Marleau likely won’t be back either.

A source thinks that they will be interested in bringing Matt Nieto back. Trade deadline acquisition Alexander Barabanov seems likely to get a contract as well. Nieto and Barabanov won’t be on big contracts.

Pending RFAs include Rudolfs Balcers, Ryan Donato, Noah Gregor, Alex True, Joachim Blichfeld, Jeffrey Viel and Dylan Gambrell. Balcer is likely the only one that has a guaranteed open night roster spot next year.