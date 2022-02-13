NHL Rumors: Canucks Interested in Pavel Zacha, and Term Important for Tomas Hertl

The Canucks are interested in Devils Pavel Zacha

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on last night’s 32 Thoughts edition on the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha.

“Okay, so there has been a lot of talk since Jim Rutherford took over, about who is going to be traded as Rutherford looks to massage his team into the mold that he wants.

But very little talk about who might be coming in, and one person that we believe, one player we believe, the Vancouver Canucks have interest in, or are at least curious about is Pavel Zacha of the New Jersey Devils.

Now, Zacha is on an expiring contract, he’s a pending RFA but he’s one year away from becoming an unrestricted free agent. So he could take his qualifying offer and then walk after a year. He’s represented by Darren Ferris of Quartex. Perhaps that camp wants to go that route.

So Tom Fitzgerald, general manager of the New Jersey Devils, has a decision to make. Down the middle they have Jack Hughes. They have Nico Hischier. They have Dawson Mercer. Where does Zacha fit in? We do know that teams are calling. Where this goes Ron, we’re not sure, but player of interest for Vancouver, Pavel Zacha.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Term is important to Hertl on his next contract

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on last night’s 32 Thoughts edition on San Jose Sharks pending unrestricted free agent forward Tomas Hertl.

“Alright, another player who is very much in demand is Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks. Today he has media availability after some positive comments from acting general manager Joe Will.

He said that he wanted a fair contract, and said that term was important to him. We’ll see how the Sharks feel.

It’s believed these negotiations will heat up over the next week to see if he can stay in San Jose.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription