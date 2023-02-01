NHL Rumors: Canucks, Scouting CBJ-WSH, and a Top 25 trade deadline big board

The Canucks didn’t shop the offer and locked in on the Islanders
Kevin Weekes: Had been told by another team that was highly interested in Bo Horvat and talking to the Canucks, that the Canucks didn’t shop the offer and were focused on the trade with the Islanders
NHL Rumors: New York Islanders Aim To Re-Sign Bo Horvat
Scouting the Blue Jackets and the Capitals
Aaron Portzline: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals game include the Edmonton Oilers (2), Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Winnipeg Jets.
Top 25 trade deadline big board
Chris Johnston of North Star Bets: A new trade deadline big board after Bo Horvat’s trade to the New York Islanders.
1. Timo Meier – San Jose Sharks – LW – $6-million cap hit, pending RFA
2. Ryan O’Reilly – St. Louis Blues – C – $7.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
3. Patrick Kane – Chicago Blackhawks – RW – $10.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
4. Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes – LD – $4.6-million cap hit through 2024-25
5. Vladimir Tarasenko – St. Louis Blues – RW – $7.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
6. Jonathan Toews – Chicago Blackhawks – C – $10.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
7. Vladislav Gavrikov – Columbus Blue Jackets – LD – $2.8-million cap hit, pending UFA
8. Jake McCabe – Chicago Blackhawks – LD/RD – $4-million cap hit through 2024-25
9. Luke Schenn – Vancouver Canucks – RD – $850,000 cap hit, pending UFA
10. Ivan Barbashev – St. Louis Blues – LW/C – $2.25-million cap hit, pending UFA
11. Max Domi – Chicago Blackhawks – C/LW – $3-million cap hit, pending UFA
12. Sam Lafferty – Chicago Blackhawks – LW/C – $1.15-million cap hit through 2023-24
13. Jesse Puljujarvi – Edmonton Oilers – RW – $3-million cap hit, pending RFA
14. Joel Edmundson – Montreal Canadiens – LD – $3.5-million cap hit through 2023-24
15. Matt Dumba – Minnesota Wild – RD – $6-million cap hit, pending UFA
16. Sean Monahan – Montreal Canadiens – C – $6.375-million cap hit, pending UFA
17. Nick Bjugstad – Arizona Coyotes – C – $900,000 cap hit, pending UFA
18. Olli Maatta – Detroit Red Wings – LD – $2.25-million cap hit, pending UFA
19. Damon Severson – New Jersey Devils – RD – $4.166-million cap hit, pending UFA
20. Shayne Gostisbehere – Arizona Coyotes – LD/RD – $4.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Edmonton Oilers and Nick Bjugstad
21. Gustav Nyquist – Columbus Blue Jackets – RW/LW – $5.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
22. John Klingberg – Anaheim Ducks – RD – $7-million cap hit, pending UFA
23. Karel Vejmelka – Arizona Coyotes – G – $2.725-million cap hit through 2024-25
24. James van Riemsdyk – Philadelphia Flyers – LW – $7-million cap hit, pending UFA
25. Erik Karlsson – San Jose Sharks – RD – $11.5-million cap hit through 2026-27