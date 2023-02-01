NHL Rumors: Canucks, Scouting CBJ-WSH, and a Top 25 trade deadline big board

The Canucks didn’t shop the offer and locked in on the Islanders

Kevin Weekes: Had been told by another team that was highly interested in Bo Horvat and talking to the Canucks, that the Canucks didn’t shop the offer and were focused on the trade with the Islanders

Scouting the Blue Jackets and the Capitals

Aaron Portzline: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals game include the Edmonton Oilers (2), Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Winnipeg Jets.

Top 25 trade deadline big board

Chris Johnston of North Star Bets: A new trade deadline big board after Bo Horvat’s trade to the New York Islanders.

1. Timo Meier – San Jose Sharks – LW – $6-million cap hit, pending RFA

2. Ryan O’Reilly – St. Louis Blues – C – $7.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

3. Patrick Kane – Chicago Blackhawks – RW – $10.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

4. Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes – LD – $4.6-million cap hit through 2024-25

5. Vladimir Tarasenko – St. Louis Blues – RW – $7.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

6. Jonathan Toews – Chicago Blackhawks – C – $10.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

7. Vladislav Gavrikov – Columbus Blue Jackets – LD – $2.8-million cap hit, pending UFA

8. Jake McCabe – Chicago Blackhawks – LD/RD – $4-million cap hit through 2024-25

9. Luke Schenn – Vancouver Canucks – RD – $850,000 cap hit, pending UFA

10. Ivan Barbashev – St. Louis Blues – LW/C – $2.25-million cap hit, pending UFA

11. Max Domi – Chicago Blackhawks – C/LW – $3-million cap hit, pending UFA

12. Sam Lafferty – Chicago Blackhawks – LW/C – $1.15-million cap hit through 2023-24

13. Jesse Puljujarvi – Edmonton Oilers – RW – $3-million cap hit, pending RFA

14. Joel Edmundson – Montreal Canadiens – LD – $3.5-million cap hit through 2023-24

15. Matt Dumba – Minnesota Wild – RD – $6-million cap hit, pending UFA

16. Sean Monahan – Montreal Canadiens – C – $6.375-million cap hit, pending UFA

17. Nick Bjugstad – Arizona Coyotes – C – $900,000 cap hit, pending UFA

18. Olli Maatta – Detroit Red Wings – LD – $2.25-million cap hit, pending UFA

19. Damon Severson – New Jersey Devils – RD – $4.166-million cap hit, pending UFA

20. Shayne Gostisbehere – Arizona Coyotes – LD/RD – $4.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

21. Gustav Nyquist – Columbus Blue Jackets – RW/LW – $5.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

22. John Klingberg – Anaheim Ducks – RD – $7-million cap hit, pending UFA

23. Karel Vejmelka – Arizona Coyotes – G – $2.725-million cap hit through 2024-25

24. James van Riemsdyk – Philadelphia Flyers – LW – $7-million cap hit, pending UFA

25. Erik Karlsson – San Jose Sharks – RD – $11.5-million cap hit through 2026-27