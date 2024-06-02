NHL Rumors: Capitals, Flames, Lightning, Canadiens, Jets, Kings, Flyers, Oilers, and More

Would Trevor Zegras make sense for the Washington Capitals?

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: The Washington Capitals are looking to increase their top-six scoring.

Would the Capitals be interested in Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras if he’s made available? Frank Seravalli has reported there could be some friction between the Ducks and Zegras.

Zegras has dealt with some injuries and didn’t have a great season last year, but he is only 23-years-old and has already had two 60-point seasons. He’s got two years left at $5.75 million per. The Capitals will have a little bit of salary cap room to work with offseason.

NHL Rumors: Will the Scouting Combine Next Week Bring Some News?

A spin around the league with some quick hits on pending UFAs and a couple players who will get trade interest

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Calgary Flames are planning on talking to pending UFA defenseman Oliver Kylington and making him an offer.

Defenseman Matt Dumba won’t be brought back by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Montreal Canadiens won’t be re-signing forward Tanner Pearson.

San Jose Sharks assistant coach Brian Wiseman has permission to talk to other teams and his getting some interest. The Sharks appear to be getting closer to naming a head coach with leading contenders being Marco Sturm, Ryan Warsofsky and Jeff Blashill.

Teams will asked the Columbus Blue Jackets about pending RFA goaltender Jet Greaves.

Anthony Di Marco of TFP reported that formal contract talks between the Philadelphia Flyers and Travis Konecny haven’t picked up. Konecny’s initial ask is going to be over $10 million a season and the Flyers will be looking for something in the $8 millions.

The Nashville Predators have spoken with pending UFA Anthony Beauvillier.

It’s sounding like this could be the last season for GM Ken Holland in Edmonton.

Teams are interested to see what the Winnipeg Jets plan on doing with forward Cole Perfetti. He’s a pending RFA and had a minimal role in the playoffs.

NHL Rumors: Islanders, Kraken, Kings, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, and Lightning

Carolina Hurricanes pending UFA forward Teuvo Teravainen will have at least one talk with the team to see what an extension might look like.

Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev has asked for a trade. The Kings will see what type of package they could make to improve their roster.