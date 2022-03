NHL Rumors: Capitals, Fleury, Copp, Reimer, and the Top 50 Trade Targets

Fleury won’t waive his NTC for the Capitals

Anthony Di Marco: TSN is reporting that Marc-Andre Fleury won’t waive his no-trade clause for the Capitals.

Copp trade gaining traction

David Pagnotta: There is lots of traction with an Andrew Copp trade. The Winnipeg Jets acquired Mason Appleton Last night who can fill the void when Copp is traded.

Reimer on the trade deadline

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer on how he remain calm at the trade deadline: “The way I can stay relaxed or have peace, I trust in the good Lord, he’s got a plan. So whatever happens, happens…But at the end of the day, you can’t really control it…You just try and worry about stopping pucks.”

Final top 50 trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Final top 50 trade targets.

1. Marc-Andre Fleury – Pending UFA, $7 million AAV

2. Andrew Copp – Pending UFA, $3.64 million AAV

3. Nick Leddy – Pending UFA, $5.5 million AAV

4. Rickard Rakell – Pending UFA, $3.789 million AAV

5. Max Domi – Pending UFA, $5.3 million

6. Tyler Motte – Pending UFA, $1.225 million AAV

7. Justin Braun – Pending UFA, $1.8 million AAV

8. Tyler Bertuzzi – 1 more season, $4.75 million AAV

9. Sean Monahan – 1 more season, $6.375 million AAV

10. Jakob Chychrun – 3 more seasons, $4.6 million AAV

11. Alexandar Georgiev – Pending RFA, $2.425 million AAV

12. Conor Garland – 4 more seasons, $4.95 million AAV

13. Brock Boeser – Pending RFA, $5.875 million AAV ($7.5 mil. minimum qualifying offer)

14. Calvin de Haan – Pending UFA, $4.55 million AAV

15. Jesper Bratt – Pending RFA, $2.75 million AAV

16. Carson Soucy – 1 more season, $2.75 million AAV

17. Travis Konecny – 3 more seasons, $5 million AAV

18. Colin Miller – Pending UFA, $3.875 million AAV

19. Pavel Zacha – Pending RFA, Arbitration Eligible

20. Anton Forsberg – Pending UFA, $900,000 AAV

21. John Gibson – 5 more seasons, $6.4 million AAV

22. Filip Zadina – Pending RFA, $894,167 AAV

23. Johan Larsson – Pending UFA, $1.4 million AAV

24. Alexander Barabanov – Pending UFA, $1 million AAV

25. Cal Clutterbuck – Pending UFA, $3.5 million AAV

26. Artturi Lehkonen – Pending RFA, $2.3 million AAV

27. Damon Severson – 1 more season, $4.17 million AAV

28. Joonas Donskoi – 1 more season, $3.9 million AAV

29. Phil Kessel – Pending UFA, $6.8 million AAV

30. Kasperi Kapanen – Pending RFA, $3.2 million AAV

31. Jeff Petry – 3 more seasons, $6.25 million AAV

32. Mackenzie Blackwood – 1 more season, $2.8 million AAV

33. Jake DeBrusk – 33. Jake DeBrusk

34. Jacob Middleton – Pending RFA, $725,000 AAV

35. Ryan Carpenter – Pending UFA, $1 million AAV

36. Zach Sanford – Pending UFA, $2 million AAV

37. Paul Stastny – Pending UFA, $3.75 million AAV

38. Joonas Korpisalo – Pending UFA, $2.8 million AAV

39. Brenden Dillon – 2 more seasons, $3.9 million AAV

40. Marco Scandella – 2 more seasons, $3.275 million AAV

41. Victor Olofsson – Pending RFA, $3.05 million AAV ($3.25 mil. minimum qualifying offer)

42. Andrew Cogliano – Pending UFA, $1 million AAV

43. Jack Roslovic – Pending RFA, $1.838 million AAV ($2.21 mil. minimum qualifying offer)

44. Jaroslav Halak – Pending UFA, $1.5 million AAV ($1.5 million potential bonus)

45. Michael Del Zotto – 1 more season, $2 million AAV

46. Brett Kulak – Pending UFA, $1.8 million

47. Zach Aston-Reese – Pending UFA, $1.725 million AAV

48. Dominik Kubalik – Pending RFA, $3.7 million AAV

49. Vitali Kravtsov – Pending RFA, $925,000 AAV

50. J.T. Miller – 1 more season, $5.25 million AAV

Next Up: Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights.