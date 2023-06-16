NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, and Ivan Barbashev

Could the Carolina Hurricanes make Brett Pesce available this offseason?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the Carolina Hurricanes and Brett Pesce camp are talking and the Hurricanes would like to get a contract extension done (one-year left at $4 million) but if they can’t they may look to move him, the Buffalo Sabres have already checked in.

“… but I think the Hurricanes are also pretty resolute that if they can’t extend Brett Pesce, they will move him this summer to get max value on the asset with a year left on his contract. Among the teams, I’m told that have already reached out on Brett Pesce: the Buffalo Sabres, who have made a priority as Dregs has reported before of going out and getting a top-four D. They have interest in Pesce. ”

Darren Dreger adds that he thinks the Edmonton Oilers would have interest as well.

The Oilers are looking for a top-four Dman and a competitive forward

TSN: Darren Dreger said the Edmonton Oilers would like to add a top-four defenseman and a competitive forward. They would likely have some interest in defenseman Brett Pesce and free agent forward Connor Brown if they could get him a bargain price. The salary cap is an issue again for the Oilers.

“So, maybe you’re looking at Cody Ceci getting moved, Warren Foegele being on the move, Kailer Yamamoto and maybe others. So the Oilers could do more than just tweak.”

Ivan Barbashev likely looking to cash in on the open market

TSN: Ivan Barbashev had a good run with the Vegas Golden Knights on their most dangerous lines and loved his time in Vegas but he’ll be looking for a raise from his $2.25 million.

“I think that he’s willing to test the open market after having that run. Look, he loved his time in Vegas. It was a special run that ended with that Stanley Cup championship, but knowing that timing is everything, knowing that the market doesn’t have a lot of strong names on there.”