NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, and Detroit Red Wings

Carolina Hurricanes Want to Keep Jake Guentzel

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton and was asked if the Carolina Hurricanes will extend Jake Guentzel after their season is over.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes and Their Pending Free Agents

Steve Kouleas: “Dave Pagnotta, you’re on Sirius XM Insider. It’s hard to get into this when you’re playing, and you got to pick a game tonight. What do you think happens with Jake Guentzel?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think that the mindset from Carolina’s perspective when they acquired him, they wanted to go all in and try to keep him long-term. I still suspect that to be the case, which is a bit of a shift from how they typically do things but they, they made it clear from the get go that they want him there long term. They want him to be a long-term fixture in Raleigh with that group.

So we’ll see the obviously depending what happens tonight (Monday night), and so on, we’ll obviously see where those conversations evolve too. But I think there’s the full intention is there to try to keep them long term and ultimately he’ll have to make that decision.

NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken

He’s not the only guy. Of course, you have Teuvo Teravainen, Brady Skjei, and Brett Pesce. I know their discussions throughout the regular season; we’re almost non-existent. And all of those guys are going to be UFA as well. So it’s not just Guentzel.

It’s those guys that they have to make decisions on. But with respect to Jake, I think there’s definitely an appetite to keep him long-term in Raleigh.”

Vegas Wants To Keep Jonathan Marchessault and Patrick Kane Would Like To Stay in Detroit

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton and was asked how things will play out in Vegas with Jonathan Marchessault and in Detroit with Patrick Kane.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

NHL Rumors: Vegas Has a Tough Decision on Jonathan Marchessault

Steve Kouleas: “We have 75 seconds. You are a pro, so I’m gonna give you two names and tell us what you do and what you believe might happen with them. Jonathan Marchessault. So, who at the dressing room clean out says he’d like to stay, but they got no space, but it’s Vegas; they kind of make things happen. And Patrick Kane, Marchessault and Kane, 81 and 88 Go.”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think they’re going to try to figure things out in Vegas to keep Marchessault. The feeling’s mutual. They want to keep them. He’d like to stay. They’re gonna have to do a little bit of juggling and maneuvering. Now remember, they can put (Robin) Lehner back on LTIR and create another $5 million and overage space. So I think they’re going to try to figure that out and some teams already putting a certain guy like Shea Theodore on their wish list. So maybe some inquiries made there on Vegas aside to look out for.

NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs

Patrick Kane. I think there’s going to be a discussion about sticking around in Detroit and then explore options afterwards if nothing is made up there. Remember, they tried to get a three-year deal originally with the new team. Detroit expressed interest. They said let’s do one and go from there. They’ll have at least a conversation.”