NHL Rumors: Changes Could Be Coming To The Boston Bruins

Bruins Have Options with Defenceman Matt Grzelcyk

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Murphy writes that the Boston Bruins have a valuable trade option in defenceman Matt Grzelcyk.

Grzelcyk is coming off his best season with the Bruins, and what he brings to the Bruins and others around the league is that he is a smooth puck-moving defenceman that plays a physical game.

The Bruins are up against the salary cap and GM Don Sweeney knows it. Sweeney knows Grzelcyk’s value to the team and what he brings to the back end. If they don’t move Grzelcyk, they will re-sign him and let Connor Clifton go via free agency.

Bruins Could Lose All Trade Deadline Acquisitions

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Murphy writes that while Don Sweeney may not regret any of his 2023 NHL Trade Deadline acquisitions, with the Bruins up against a salary cap crunch, Sweeney may not be able to bring all three back.

As Sweeney said in his final media availability of the season, he was unsure where certain players were and thus he added Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway, and Tyler Bertuzzi.

The Bruins will want to re-sign Bertuzzi, but they may not be able to afford him. The same goes for Orlov and Hathaway. Not to mention Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci need new contracts.

As Murphy notes losing rental players for first-round draft picks is not ideal to keep an organization in playoff contention.

Bruins Could Look Outside Organization To Add To The Core

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: As Murphy writes again and again, the Bruins are up against the salary cap. They have eight unrestricted free agents and three restricted free agents.

GM Don Sweeney knows this group will not be the same as it was during their record-breaking regular season. As Murphy notes Florida had to make the tough decision and it made them better. Boston may have to look outside their organization to replenish the core especially if Bergeron and Krejci do not return.

But even if they do, Sweeney has to be smart and not make moves for just salary cap reasons. The Bruins continue to feel they are leaving a lot left on the table and maybe this group has gotten as far as they can go.