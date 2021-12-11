NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and a Top 20 Trade Bait Board

If the Blackhawks are sellers….

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on NHL Tonight on the NHL Network said Chicago Blackhawks forwards Dylan Strome and Ryan Carpenter, along with defenseman Calvin de Haan could all be available for trade if the Blackhawks are not in the playoff race.

“In addition to Strome, there is a defenceman on this club who’s in the final year of his contract in Calvin de Haan,” Pagnotta said. “For teams looking to shore up their blueline and bring in somebody that can stabilize that backend, Calvin de Haan is going to be a player that a lot of teams are going to be looking at closer to that deadline.”

Pagnotta adds that if the Blackhawks are out of the playoff race, and if he wants to, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury could be made available.

“I think Fleury is going to effectively dictate where he wants to go, or at least what he wants to do closer to the deadline. If Chicago is totally out of it, and Marc-Andre Fleury wants an opportunity to chase another championship, I think the Blackhawks are going to give him that shot. If the right deal falls into place, then they’ll take that into consideration and try to make that happen.” “It’s a little premature right now with respect to Flower, but this is going to be a scenario to watch out for as the season progresses.”

Top 20 NHL trade bait board

The Fourth Period: List of the top 20 players that could be traded by the March 21st NHL trade deadline.

1. Evander Kane – LW – San Jose Sharks

2. Jake DeBrusk – LW – Boston Bruins

3. Dylan Strome – C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks

4. Ben Chiarot – LD – Montreal Canadiens

5. Anton Khudobin – G – Dallas Stars

6. Phil Kessel – RW – Arizona Coyotes

7. Calvin de Haan – LD/RD – Chicago Blackhawks

8. Travis Dermott – LD – Toronto Malpe Leafs

9. Joonas Korpisalo – G – Columbus Blue Jackets

10. J.T. Miller – LW – Vancouver Canucks

11. Reilly Smith – RW – Vegas Golden Knights

12. Travis Boyd – C – Arizona Coyotes

13. Alexandar Georgiev – G – New York Rangers

14. Anton Stralman – RD – Arizona Coyotes

15. Brett Kulak – LD – Montreal Canadiens

16. Rickard Rakell – RW/LW – Anaheim Ducks

17. P.K. Subban – RD – New Jersey Devils

18. Vitali Kravtsov – RW – New York Rangers

19. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – St. Louis Blues

20. Marc-Andre Fleury – G – Chicago Blackhawks