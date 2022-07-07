NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Edmonton Oilers

A deadline for DeBrincat trade offers?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the Chicago Blackhawks basically putting a deadline on any Alex DeBrincat trade.

“Chicago Blackhawks are attaching any package that they make in a trade involving Alex DeBrincat to the fact that they want a first-round pick back . So that’s created some stronger offers we’re told to Chicago. We’ll see if they pull the trigger .”

Oilers GM on the draft, Smith, Puljujarvi, buyouts and Kane

Zaich Laing: (Thread on the Edmonton Oilers) Oilers GM Ken Holland said that he’s been making a lot of phone calls.

As of yesterday afternoon, he expects to make the pick at No. 29 and not trade up.

A lot of teams are in a similar situation as the OIlers, with free agents and RFAs are looking for salary increases and is making things tight.

Holland met with Mike Smith and said: “He’s banged up pretty bad. I’d like to in the next 10 days have something done in net.”

The Oilers are looking at the free agent goalie market.

On a potential Jesse Puljujarvi trade: “I think it can stretch all summer if we wanted it to.”

Holland on Puljujarvi’s trade value: “I’ve talked to all the managers I think I need to talk to about the things I’m looking at. I’ve got an idea where I’m at.”

The Oilers are considering buying someone out but Holland is hoping that he won’t have to.

Holland would like to get some clarity on the Evander Kane situation before they look to extend him

Holland on talks with Kane’s reps: “I’ve had lots of talks. I was with dan Milstein yesterday, the day before. we’re tight on the cap. many, many teams are tight on the cap. I think sometimes you’re going to have a certain place, July 13th, to find out what’s going on.”