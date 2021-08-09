NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Top Remaining RFAs

Shalunov has an out to return to the Blackhawks

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks prospect Max Shalunov signed a three-year deal with Lokomotiv of the KHL according to a source.

The source added that the contract does have an opt-out clause to return to the NHL after next season.

His agent said that they are hopeful that he can eventually sign with the Blackhawks.

Some notes on the top remaining RFAs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Looking at the remaining top restricted free agents and some notes on each.

1. Quinn Hughes – Vancouver Canucks – Preliminary talks are underway and he’s not offer sheet eligible. They could be looking at deals that are five years and more.

2. Elias Pettersson – Vancouver Canucks – He has the same agent as Hughes. He’s eligible to sign an offer sheet and the Canucks have cap concerns. They may be looking at five years or less.

3. Kirill Kaprizov – Minnesota Wild – Not offer sheet eligible but has the KHL threat. A six-year plus deal could be over $9 million per.

4. Brady Tkachuk – Ottawa Senators – They don’t have any cap issues to deal with. Elliotte Friedman said last month they could do a three-year bridge deal.

5. Igor Shesterkin – New York Rangers – A two-year bridge deal could be around $4 million. Thatcher Demko‘s five-year, $5 million per could be comparable.

6. Andrei Svechnikov – Carolina Hurricanes – The Hurricanes had to take care of a bunch of things before they planned on turning to Svechnikov. GM Don Waddel said last month that the sides had been talking, there wasn’t any urgency yet, and that it would get done.

7. Filip Hronek – Detroit Red Wings – The Wings have plenty of cap space and he should get some term.

8. Sam Reinhart – Florida Panthers – He’s a year away from being a UFA and will be looking for a multi-year deal. David Dwork tweeted they are working on a three or four-year deal in the $6-$7 million range.

9. Juuse Saros – Nashville Predators – He filed for salary arbitration. Will the Preds want to go long-term or a bridge deal?

10. Andrew Copp – Winnipeg Jets – He could be looking at $4 million a season on either a short- or long-term deal. Ken Wiebe thinks he could look at a four-year deal at around $4.4 million.

11. Rasmus Dahlin – Buffalo Sabres – A bridge deal may be the safest for both sides.