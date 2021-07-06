NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres

Oilers could build an impressive blue line, and the Sabres trade candidates
TSN: Darren Dreger when asked if we will see a Duncan Keith trade soon to Edmonton or Seattle, and other blue line notes for the Oilers.
** NHLRumors.com transcription
“I think that is the best way to describe it, likely, but nothing is imminent at this point. Stan Bowman the general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks wants to do what’s best for Duncan Keith in this situation. I mean when this guy’s career ends is going straight to the Hall of Fame. But it has to be right for the Hawks as well.
The Edmonton Oilers would like to bring Duncan Keith into the mix. I mean, talk about an experienced blue line.
It sounds like they are getting close on Adam Larsson and sealing up an extension there.
You’ve got Oscar Klefbom who is still in recovery after having shoulder surgery. He could be back in the NHL as early as late September, maybe early October.
I’m told that Ken Holland will also meet with CAA Hockey who represent Tyson Barrie about a potential extension, keeping him with the Oilers week.
So that blue line in Edmonton could look a lot different.”
Dreger when asked where we are at with the Jack Eichel sweepstakes.
“Still listening and that’s Kevyn Adams the general manager of the Buffalo Sabres. I mean he’s been talking about Jack Eichel. He’s been receiving interest from lots of general managers and it’s almost the same thing every time when you talk about a high-profile player, in that the general managers with interest say well the asking price is too high.
Now, there are other pieces Buffalo would consider moving as well. You’re talking about Ristolainen. You’re talking about Sam Reinhart. I think they would prefer to keep Ristolainen unless the deal is too sweet to turn away from.
But to go back to Jack Eichel, James, when you talk about what the asking price might be, is it the same ole when you go into the offseason. It’s a high first-round pick. It’s a top prospect. It’s a young NHL player and teams just aren’t quite ready to pay that, but as you get closer to the draft, maybe they will.”