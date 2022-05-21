NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, New York Islanders, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Blackhawks looking for a first-round pick

Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports: The Chicago Blackhawks are on the lookout for a 2022 first-round draft pick.

They traded theirs to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Seth Jones deal. The Marc-Andre Fleury trade conditions weren’t met, so they lost out there.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson knows it’s not easy to acquire one but he’s interested.

“Being where we’re at in our trajectory, that’s where the talent is found,” Davidson said. “That’s where we need to bring players in at. So, it’s definitely something we’ll look at. Whether that’s a possibility is a different question, but it’s something I’m definitely interested in.”

It would take a big offer for the Blackhawks to trade Alex DeBrincat. Patrick Kane will only be traded if he wants to be. Would someone offer up a first for Connor Murphy?

The Blackhawks have two 2023 first-round picks.

The Islanders need more skill

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello didn’t seek out his players’ permission to fire head coach Barry Trotz, but he did listen to what they said about their style of play during their exit meetings. Lou is always looking for how a team can get to the next level.

There was some talk that Trotz was also having some doubts. The Islanders are built around grinders and not around skill.

The Islanders have some salary cap issues and have nine forwards who are 29-years old or older.

Could the Islanders take a run at Johnny Gaudreau if he hits the open market?

If the Islanders are wanting to play a more up-tempo game next season, they are going to need to make some roster changes.

Nylander only focused on being a Leaf and not rumors

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun: When there is Toronto Maple Leafs trade speculation, it’s never a surprise if William Nylander‘s name comes up. It’s basically been that way since he arrived.

“I believe in this group so much and I feel like we’ve grown together,” Nylander said. “We’re so close, but yet we didn’t win. I feel like the progress is there. I’m just focused on being here and getting ready for next year.”