NHL Rumors: Claude Giroux, Colorado Avalanche, and the Winnipeg Jets

Five teams could be fits for Giroux

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues could be fits for Claude Giroux. Have been told the Florida Panthers are going to make a huge push for Giroux. The Flyers may be looking for a first-round pick, a high-end prospect and another asset for Giroux.

Avs still interested in Giroux

Pierre LeBrun: Don’t get the sense that the Avalanche are done as they still hope to improve their rosters.

Believe that they are still interested in Giroux and a few other forwards.

Charlie O’Connor: “Yep, as I said earlier, they’re not out on Giroux. Price to play I assume is a first rounder, and they’ve still got their 2023 one (and 2024 for that matter). Helleson made a lot of sense to me as a potential second piece in a Giroux deal, but COL has other assets.”

Avs not in Fleury

Adrian Dater: Sources are saying that the Colorado Avalanche are not a fit for Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

It will be Darcy Kuemper and Pavel Francouz for the rest of the season.

Jets won’t sign any free agents by the deadline and Cheveldayoff on his trade talks

Tim Campbell of NHL.com: The Winnipeg Jets will need to make decisions on pending UFA Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny.

“We have some players that are potential unrestricted free agents,” Cheveldayoff said. “There’s always that question, I guess, but we’re a team here right now that’s battling for our lives and you’re taking it with a game-by-game approach.”

They are unlikely to sign any of their free agents this week. Cheveldayoff said that he’s spoken to their agents but are just trying to focus on winning games.

Cheveldayoff on the types of talks he’s having with teams.

“A lot of times the conversations do revolve around cap space. Some teams are into looking for rentals. Some teams value trying to get guys with term. Every situation is different and that’s, generally, why you’re having those conversations, to find out what they’re appetite is or what the temperature is of the other team.”