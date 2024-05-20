NHL Rumors: Coaches, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Montreal Canadiens

Coaching quick hits

Pierre LeBrun: Todd McLellan had spoken with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday and Tuesday and spoke with the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. He has also spoken with the New Jersey Devils and Seattle Kraken.

Pierre LeBrun: The Devils have interviewed McLellan, Craig Berube, Jay Woodcroft and they have interested in talking with Sheldon Keefe.

Does a Philadelphia Flyers goalie want to leave North America or not?

Anthony Di Marco: Have been told by people close to Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Alexei Kolosov are denying the rumors that he intends to leave North American. If he wants to leave, it’s believed the Flyers would toll his contract, like they did for Ivan Fedotov.

Assets the Montreal Canadiens have if they want to acquire some scoring help

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens could use some scoring help upfront this offseason. They do have some assets they could move this offseason to acquire some scoring help.

Winnipeg Jets first-round pick – A late first-round pick may not have a lot of value on its own but they but it would be added in a package.

2025 first-round picks – They have their own first as well as the Calgary Flames pick from the Sean Monahan trade. They could package one of these firsts.

Young defensemen – The Canadiens have lots young defenseman kicking at the door, especially on the left side. Potential candidates include Justin Barron, Jordan Harris, Jayden Struble, Adam Engstrom or Logan Mailloux

David Savard – Would someone meet their price of a first-round pick for Savard? They could use that pick in a deal for scoring help.

Prospects – They could use some in a package for a forward. Filip Mesar and Owen Beck would interest teams. Seems unlikely they’d trade Joshua Roy. Sean Farrell and Oliver Kapanen are other possibilities.

Mike Matheson – May be the Canadiens most valuable trade piece but they may not be willing to move him. Two more years $4.875 million.