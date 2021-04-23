NHL Rumors: Coaches Travis Green, Rick Tocchet, and Rob Brind’Amour Don’t Have Contracts For Next Season
Elliotte Friedman on Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green, who along with Rick Tocchet and Rod Brind'Amour don't have contracts for next season.
© Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Author

Donnie and Dhali: Elliotte Friedman on The Team with Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal on Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green, who remains without a contract for next season. What others think of him and about his future with the Canucks organization?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“You know Don, I think people think he is a good coach. It’s not like the Vancouver Canucks are the only team that have ever tried to hire him. In Anaheim, he came pretty close to getting a job there. I know that his reputation is pretty good. Like I said, I’ve had some coaches reach out to me, and I realize they have a bias here but I don’t think this opinion isn’t shared, I think that everything that happened in the past couple weeks, I think there are people who feel that the Canucks should do the right thing and extend their coaching staff.

I think one of the issues that is going on in the NHL right now is that I think that with the finances of the league tightening because fans aren’t in a lot of the buildings, I think you are going to see teams try to cut back on the costs for coaches and executives.

I do think there’s, I don’t know if cold wars is the right term but I’m going to use it Don because it’s the simplest term. I think there’s are some teams who say this is our chance to draw some of those numbers back and I think that’s kind of what’s going on right now between Travis Green and the Canucks. And there are a few really good coaches out there who don’t have extensions yet for next year. Green is one. Rick Tocchet who I think has done a really good job this year in Arizona is another. And we’re all kind of watching Brind’Amour in Carolina. He’s a guy who I think wants to stay there. I think they want him to stay there but I think the grind is, what’s a number that both sides think is fair?

So there’s a lot going on around the league this year. It’s not just Vancouver in terms of, I think teams are trying to draw a hard line on salaries, but you guys are kind of right in the middle of it.”