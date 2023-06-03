NHL Rumors: Coloado Avalanche – J.T. Compher, Josh Manson, and Corey Perry

J.T. Compher Priced Himself Out of Colorado

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: Rawal writes the Colorado Avalanche have a need to fill at the second-line center position. With Gabriel Landeskog missing the entire 22-23 season and now the entire 23-24 season, the Avalanche need to look outside of the organization to fill that need.

They opted not to add another add deadline as Rawal notes. Even though there were players available. Colorado was banking on Landeskog coming back. Though most knew he was not. Colorado looked internally at Alex Newhook, Evan Rodrigues, and Andrew Cogliano.

However, it was J.T. Compher who took his opportunity and ran with it. Unfortunately, his first half was better than his second half and into the playoffs. Compher did set career highs with 52 points and 35 assists. He also had good defensive numbers.

The issue is Compher is a third-line center but will get paid like a second-line center. A comparable is Pavel Zacha’s four-year, $4.75 million per season deal. But that is the low bar. And if he is gonna get that or even more, he played his last days in Colorado.

Colorado Won’t Get Much If They Move Josh Manson

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: Rawal had a weekly mailbag of questions from viewers and was asked about defenceman Josh Manson and what the Avalanche could get for him.

Rawal was frank by saying probably not much. Manson is getting older and his modified no-trade clause kicks in on June 14, 2024. Not to mention Manson is injury prone. Based on last season alone, the Avalanche probably are not getting a high pick for him.

Manson does bring a skillset the Avalanche need, but his contract is awful after one season. He was brought in for a reason and is not living up to it. If the team can move him, great. But most likely won’t happen.

Corey Perry Not A Fit In Colorado

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: Rawal in his weekly mailbag was asked about a potential fit of Corey Perry with the Avalanche.

As Rawal writes, Perry would not be high on his list of guys to sign this offseason. The wheels fell off the second half of the season for Perry. In a young man’s game, he is slower and a lot older. Perry had a poor plus/minus number of -28. Take that what you will.

Again he brings experience and size, but Perry is almost 40 and it just does not make sense for Colorado with other needs to fill.