NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Potential trade options for the Colorado Avalanche

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: The Colorado Avalanche have over $7 million in projected salary cap space to work with if they won’t. They could look to add a forward or two.

Three potential options

Brock Nelson – New York Islanders – The 33-year-old is a pending UFA with a $6 million salary cap hit.

Nick Robertson – Toronto Maple Leafs – Has been a healthy scratch at time this season and only carries a $875,000 cap hit. Avs could offer up draft picks and/or prospects.

Michael Carcone – Utah Hockey Club – The 28-year-old is coming off a 21 goal season last year but has only seen limited action this year. A pending UFA with a $775,000 cap hit.

The Avs could also be in the market for a third-pairing defenseman.

It may be time for the Toronto Maple Leafs to move on from Nick Robertson, may be a few others as well

Adam Porteau of The Hockey News: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson scored five goals during the preseason, but is goalless during the regular season.

He requested a trade in the offseason, and has been a healthy scratch at times so far. Forwards Calle Jarnkrok and Connor Dewar are getting closer to returning to the lineup, so Robertson’s days could be numbered.

There doesn’t appear to be a fit in Toronto, and if they can get a couple of mid-round draft picks and/or a decent prospect, they should move on from him.

The Maple Leafs have about $3 million in cap space and will need $3.28 million when Jarnkrok and Dewar are ready to be activated from the LTIR. Robertson carries an $875,000 cap hit.

The Colorado Avalanche or New York Islanders could be two teams that might some interest in Robertson.

The Fourth Period: The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to create a little bit of salary cap space then defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and Connor Dewar are ready to return to the lineup.

Defensemen Conor Timmins and Matt Benning could be traded or put on waivers to be sent to the AHL.

Forward Calle Jarnkrok is on the LTIR has had some trade interest, and Nick Robertson is another trade candidate if GM Brad Treliving gets his price.