NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Avs are one of several teams interested in free agent Marcus Sylvegard

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: According to an Expressen report out of Sweden, the Colorado Avalanche are one of the teams that his interested in winger Marcus Sylvegard.

The 24-year-old is one of the SHL’s top scorers. It’s believed the Florida Panthers are the front-runner. The Avs and Calgary Flames have shown interest.

A scout on Sylvegard:

“I think he is worth a shot. There has always been concerns about his skating and I still think it is a concern, but how much of a concern? As a player, he is a shoot-first style of power forward. Decent size, strong on the puck, so I think he can be a player you can put in your fourth line and he does the job. Been developing nice year-to-year for a time now.”

Filip Hronek may not have liked the Vancouver Canucks contract offer

Sekeres and Price: Irfaan Gaffar on the Sekeres and Price talking about Vancouver Canucks pending UFA defenseman Filip Hronek and offer the Canucks made to him.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Matt Sekeres: “Filip Hronek. The Vancouver Canucks tabled him an offer what are you hearing about the details there and how it went over?

Gaffar: “Probably in the $52 to $54 million range. I mean, the Canucks said they believed it was a fair offer for Filip Hronek. I’m not entirely sure that the agent or the player were all too pleased with it or thought it was a fair offer from their point of view.

I mean, look, the ask for Filip Hronek was always going to be in and around the $8 million range. You look at his comparables, you know, some of those guys aren’t getting paid that much money.

But when you really look at it, Filip Hronek has been a beneficiary of Quinn Hughes, and that’s not a slight on him. Guys play with, Quinn Hughes gets guys paid. Look at Luke Schenn. Made some money, right?

So when you look at this, I just don’t know that the Canucks are willing to go that high. I’m not entirely sure that you know, Filip Hronek’s a guy that can necessarily drive his own pair. Great defenseman, the Canucks paid a premium to get him. And, you know, from his point of view, are they going to pay the premium to keep him here? And that’s the big question.