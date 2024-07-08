NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Carolina Hurricanes

The Colorado Avalanche aren’t interested in trading Valeri Nichushkin at this time

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: In June there was a report that the Chicago Blackhawks were kicking around the idea of trading for Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin. Nichuskin has been suspended into November and remains in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. They eventually decided against it.

Would think that there are other teams out there going over the risks associated with a potential move.

Nichuskin does hold a no-movement and also for now the Avalanche don’t have any interest in moving him. That can obviously always change.

Chris Johnston on his podcast:

“And then you have Valeri Nichushkin, who is in stage three of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. He can’t play before November under the terms of that arrangement. The Avalanche are telling teams right now, ‘we’re not trading him during this window.’ They’re hoping to help rehabilitate the player and the person.”

The further we get into the offseason, the harder it will be to trade Patrik Laine

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: As of Saturday, Patrik Laine was still in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. He’s been in it since January. Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell has been saying that Laine’s clearance to leave the program was imminent.

Getting clearance means that the doctors think the player is well enough to return to their NHL career.

Waddell has said that interested teams would like to talk to Laine first before they start making trade offers to the Blue Jackets. Laine has two years left at $8.7 million. Moving him is not an easy task given most teams’ salary cap situations.

The Blue Jackets would like to make a ‘hockey trade’ and not retain a large part of Laine’s contract.

The Carolina Hurricanes are one team that makes some sense. The Hurricanes made a trade offer to the Blue Jackets involving Martin Necas at the draft. They have enough salary cap space to take on Laine’s contract.