NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, and the Boston Bruins

“Yeah, Black Friday offers up lots of good deals, and for NHL teams looking to improve their roster, there are going to be some deals to be had. And deals that are necessary for some teams if they want to be serious about competing for the Stanley Cup.

We’re going to look at three positions, goal, defense and forward in that regard. We’re going to begin in goal. John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks showed that he’s still a really good goaltender. And to use a paraphrase from Jack Armstrong, the great Raptors announcer, hello, Colorado. (before they traded for Scott Wedgewood)

That’s the fit right there. They need a goaltender. Nothing else will matter if they don’t get a goaltender. Gibson is the deal. That’s who you go after if you want to improve your team and give yourself a lot better chance to compete for the Stanley Cup.

Well, why don’t we go right up the Rockies and end up in Edmonton? Yeah, Edmonton, they need a big, strong defenseman. David Savard from La Belle Province. Won a Stanley Cup.

And anybody that thinks you don’t need a big, strong defenseman come playoff time, you’re simply not watching. It’s exactly what the Edmonton Oilers need. A right-shot defenseman, kill penalties, hard to play against. That’s a deal.

Now, why don’t we go to the eastern seaboard? The Boston Bruins simply don’t have enough skill up front. Mikael Granlund in San Jose, having a fantastic season. He would upgrade their skill in a significant manner. They have a tough time scoring. They don’t have a center. He can play both center and wing, but they need more skill. Michael Granlund offers exactly that.