NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche – Goaltending, and the Salary Cap

The Colorado Avalanche’s goaltending and salary cap situation leading up to the trade deadline

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on Wednesday on the Colorado Avalanche on their goaltending and salary cap situation ahead of the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: “Speaking of the central here, let’s talk about the Colorado Avalanche and the goaltending situation. Continues to be a bit of a question mark despite that comeback last night. Wedgewood coming in. What does Colorado need to do in that

Friedman: “Well, I think what they, what they need to do is get a lot better. There’s no question about that. They aren’t, right now they’re not getting Stanley Cup goaltending. We can all see that.

What will they do is, I think they’re going to see Scott Wedgwood get a bit of a run here to see what he can do. You know, they went out and they targeted Wedgwood, obviously trading for him from Nashville. I think after the comeback last night, I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him play tomorrow.

Like the one thing about the Colorado Avalanche, they’ve shown is that we sit here and we talk to several times a year about they need goaltending, they need help, they need to go out, and they need to do something, and they really don’t do what a lot of other people expect them to do. So I always keep that in mind, Lauren.

I think right now Wedgewood gets a bit of a run, like I said, I think he starts tomorrow and they see how he handles the job.

I think the other thing that the Avalanche are kind of doing is, they really have to be careful with their cap situation, for when, you know what Landeskog situation eventually is or isn’t going to be.

And I think they also want to wait to see if there’s anything they can add later in the year. So I think they stand pat for now. They see how Wedgewood does, and we’ll see where we are in a few weeks.