NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, Unanswered Questions for the Pacific Division

Likely no blockbusters for the Avalanche and a Mikko Rantanen extension a priority next offseason

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: (mailbag) Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen will be eligible to sign a contract extension next summer and that should be a priority for the Avs.

Making a blockbuster move likely isn’t in the cards for the Avs given their salary cap situations. They have had little room to offer any big free agent contracts. Their core is in place so they likely have to look at smaller moves around the edges as opposed to blockbusters.

Sidney Crosby is eligible for an extension next summer

Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Sidney Crosby just turned 36 years old. He has two years left on his contract and is eligible to talk extension next summer. You can expect Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins to have some talks, with ownership already noting they want Crosby to finish his career in a Penguins jersey.

Crosby has suggested the same and hasn’t hinted that retirement is in his near future. He will no doubt take a team-friendly deal but you would have to believe the NHLPA will be saying it’s important to not take too much of a cut.

Unanswered Questions for the Pacific Division

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: When will the Anaheim Ducks re-sign RFAs Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale?

Will the Calgary Flames trade Noah Hanifin and/or Elias Lindholm before the start of the season?

Will the Los Angeles Kings look to trade for a goalie like Connor Hellebuyck or will they roll with Pheonix Copley and Cam Talbot?

The San Jose Sharks added Mike Hoffman (one year left), Mikael Granlund (two years left) and Jan Rutta (two years left) this offseason and could they flip any of them? They have little value now and may need to play a bit to show they can play still.

Will the Vegas Golden Knights sign Jonathan Marchessault to a contract extension?

Will Elias Pettersson sign an extension before the start of training camp or will Brock Boeser get traded?