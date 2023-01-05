NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Florida Panthers

The Blue Jackets could look at moving Gustav Nyquist

Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch: 33-year-old Gustav Nyquist is a pending UFA and could get some interest before the trade deadline.

The Blue Jackets might be able to get multiple low-round picks, possibly as high as a first-round pick.

After the Blue Jackets added Johnny Gaudreau in the offseason and re-signed Patrik Laine, become deadline sellers wasn’t in the plans.

“I’m rattled enough that we have to talk about it at this point,” Nyquist said. “It’s not the way I foresaw this season going, especially with the signings. It’s just the reality of the situation, unfortunately. It’s not me making the decisions, so it’s another trade deadline where your name might be out there and you don’t know what’s true or not.”

The Florida Panthers haven’t been forced to make a trade just yet, but the time is getting close

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Mike McKenna on Daily Faceoff Live on and Anthony Duclair being included on the top trade targets list ahead of the March 3rd NHL trade deadline.

McKenna: “I see that you have Anthony Duclair of the Florida Panthers posted at number eight on the board, but there’s an asterisk by his name. So, remind us all again why that needs to be there.

Seravalli: “So, here’s the thing about Anthony Duclair, as you see him in the number eight spot with the asterisk. The Florida Panthers are eventually going to have to make a trade.

They haven’t had to do so yet because first off, Duclair whose been rehabbing from his June Achilles injury is not ready to come back just yet. We were told somewhere in the neighborhood of Christmas. It looks like it’s probably going to be a couple weeks further.

And Patric Hornqvist has also been out indefinitely with what appears to be a concussion issue.

So, they haven’t been forced on the issue just yet cap wise.”