NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets and the Winnipeg Jets

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Could the Columbus Blue Jackets be looking for centers?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Duck, Duck, Lose on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I think that teams in the East that people are wondering about is Columbus. They got absolutely smoked by the Devils on Sunday. That shots were like 14-1 at one point. They had closed-door meeting after the game.

I had heard some rumors that maybe they were looking for some centers. A center or two right now to get them through but someone poo poo’d that to me. Said don’t go to overboard with that.

I think like any team if Columbus could improve they would but don’t expect necessarily anything panic-wise for them.

Just someone to get them through now. We’ll see what they do, but every week there’s one situation where you’re kind of looking at and I think Columbus would say they’re disappointed at how they’ve started this year.

Teams have called the Winnipeg Jets about their blue line

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Duck, Duck, Lose on the Winnipeg Jets.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Something I was looking out for. Winnipeg has a lot of D and I think there’s been some talk about, do they clear up the log jam? Do they make some moves to sort of free it up a bit?

I basically just think they’ve just told, cause I think teams have called them. Teams that are short on D, I think have called Winnipeg and said, ‘what are you doing?’ I think what they’ve told people is they’re not going to do anything just for the sake of doing it.

They understand, I think there’s interest, maybe some guys would like to play more but they are determined to do what they think is best for themselves.”