NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, and the Buffalo Sabres

Jones mulling over his future this weekend

Hayley McGoldrick of Sportsnet: The Columbus Blue Jackets are hopeful that they can extend defenseman Seth Jones this offseason. Chris Johnston:

“The Columbus Blue Jackets have asked him to consider if he would look at doing an extension at some point in this off-season.

“He’s had some talks in the last few days with his agent Pat Brisson from CAA Sports, he’s taking the weekend now to sort of mull it over and think things through, and I would expect somewhere here in the next few days he’ll get back to the Blue Jackets about where he’s at and whether he will entertain talks on an extension now.”

Could the Bruins take a run at Eichel this offseason?

Matt Porter of the Boston Globe: Would the Boston Bruins be able to put a good enough trade package together to land Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel?

The Bruins could free up almost $11 million in salary cap space by not bringing back David Krejci (($7.25 million), Jaroslav Halak ($2.25 million), and Sean Kuraly ($1.275 million). David Backes‘s $1.5 comes off the books. Taylor Hall and Mike Reilly will be UFAs.

Adding the 24-year old center would fit in nicely. Bruins President Cam Neely said this week that they are not deep at center and that they’d like to stock up in that area.

The NHL draft in July is the most likely time that Eichel would be traded.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams would likely ask for David Pastrnak or Charlie McAvoy. Pastrnak may be more expendable than McAvoy as all-around defensemen are harder to find than scoring wingers.

Bruins GM Sweeney would likely prefer not to move Pastrnak, McAvoy or goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Eichel has six-years left on his contract at $10 million cap hit. He has a no-movement clause that kicks in after next season.