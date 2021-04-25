NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets – Chinakhov, Tortorello, Werenski, Laine, and the Need for a Center

Blue Jackets looking to sign Chinakhov

Mark Scheig: There are some reports from overseas that the Columbus Blue Jackets could be signing Yegor Chinakhov to an entry-level contract soon.

Mark Scheig: Reports say Chinakhov’s contract is up at the end of this month and that is when he could sign the ELC. This would be big news for the Blue Jackets if they could get him over to North America. It has been a mystery as to when they could get him over.

Will Tortorella be back? Can the Blue Jackets find a center?

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: (mailbag) Not sure that firing head coach John Tortorella after back-to-back loses to the Detroit Red Wings, or at any other point this season, would have greatly changed their fortunes. Their roster has underperformed but it is flawed and under talented.

If the Blue Jackets decide to move on from Tortorella, someone like Gerard Gallant could want $4 million a year, which is likely too much for the Blue Jackets. Gallant is also a candidate for Seattle Kraken. The Blue Jackets looked Kevin Dineen back in 2010 when they tried to hire Guy Boucher. Boucher passed on the offer and Dineen withdrew his name. Jukka Jalonen wants to coach in the NHL and he is Finnish.

If the Blue Jackets are going to trade for a No. 1 center, they may have to build a package around Zach Werenski. They can’t move Werenski without having Seth Jones signed long-term though.

The top unrestricted free agent centers are Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Phillip Danault. Nugent-Hopkins would be a No. 2 center on a good team and Danault is a middle-six center.

Believe the Blue Jackets will need to draft their No. 1 center.

If were the GM would listen to trade offers for forward Patrik Laine. Not saying that you trade him, but need to see what you could get for him.

Will the Blue Jackets be able to package a first-round, a goaltender and/or a defenseman for a center?

Should the Blue Jackets have been in on Sam Bennett trade talks.