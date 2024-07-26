NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell on Patrik Laine

TSN: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell Thursday on TSN 1050 First Up on Patrik Laine, the Players Assistance Program and Laine looking for a fresh start elsewhere.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: “Don Waddell our guests from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Another situation I guess you’re probably still in the midst of dealing with is Patrick Laine, who I believe still remains in the Player Assistance Program. What can you tell us about Laine and his progress and what you’re expecting from him this coming season?”

Update: Sportsnet: Patrik Laine has been officially cleared on Friday to leave the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Waddell: “Yeah, you know, his progress I keep hearing is very positive. That he’s going to be out of the program, you know, unfortunately as a team, you don’t get much information from doctors. I get most of my information from the agent, and so I gotta take it firsthand that he knows the situation because he talks to Patrick.

So, Patrick made it clear that you know, even before all the changes this summer that he would like to fresh start someplace. We will look at when the time comes, which hopefully very soon, all the options.

Know, I can’t rule out any options, even returning here because if there’s, it takes two teams and two parties to make a trade, Itrade, it makes any sense to us. Then you know, we have to just deal with what reality is.

But, you know, Andy Scott told him multiple times that we will make sure that we look at everything and know the situation. We know Patrick’s feelings, and we can find the right fit, certainly, we will do that but if not, we’ll have to just deal with it.