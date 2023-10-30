NHL Rumors: Could Ottawa Trade Shane Pinto Over Recent Suspension

Is There A Chance The Ottawa Senators Trade Shane Pinto In The Future?

Dave Pagnotta joined the Full Press NHL Podcast last Thursday, when it was announced Shane Pinto was going to be suspended 41 games for gambling on sports, and was asked by Vox Media AM/FM NHL Analyst Bruce Zeman if there was a chance the Senators could move him because of this situation.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bruce Zeman: Dave, let me ask you a question. Do you think that there’s any chance that they move him because of this?

Dave Pagnotta: “It might escalate things from that regard. I mean, look, I think from a talent perspective teams may be licking their chops going, okay, well, the price might drop here, so we may take advantage and it’s not necessarily for this season but for next. Because I mean, he may be like I said, he’s likely eligible to come back middle of, end of January, but he’s gonna have to train. He’s gonna have to get ready by NHL standards.

So I mean, for him to be impactful middle of February at best in terms of when he can be an impact type player on a consistent basis, and even that might be like be a stretch. But you know, if he accepts the QO, he’s gonna be an RFA again next summer. And they’re going to have to revisit these talks all over again. And hopefully, you know, from their perspective, they don’t put themselves in cap hell with the cap going up, and we’re likely to see some changes probably off the ice in Ottawa too, in the summer, so it’s tricky.

But if I’m another team, I’m definitely approaching the Sens now to get the ball rolling for down the road to say, Hey, this guy, put your team in a bad situation why don’t you send jo, over to ours, our team and we’ll straighten them out.”