NHL Rumors: Could the Colorado Avalanche Look at John Gibson as a Solution

It is still early in the season, but the Colorado Avalanche have a goalie issue. Alexander Georgiev has not been good this season in the short sample. His play has not been good since the Seattle Kraken knocked the Avalanche out of the playoffs in 2023.

While Georgiev did lead the NHL in wins last season, he had a lot of help and protection, and there were many nights when he lost the Avalanche games.

NHL Injuries: Avalanche, Red Wings, Kings, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, and Blues

During a Monday conversation about goalies on TSN Radio in Montreal, Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was asked about Ville Husso going on waivers and how Colorado could have picked him up to solve their issues, but the money of Husso’s salary of $4.7 million could not work.

“I mean, that was the first team I looked at as soon as I saw him (Husso) on waivers, Pagnotta said. “I’m not sure how that would work out. $4.7 million is tough. That’s the tricky part.”

However, since Husso was not an option for the Avalanche, what about John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks? As Pagnotta stated, Colorado could come into play because the Ducks have flexibility regarding retaining a contract.

“Maybe Colorado comes into play because the Ducks have flexibility and can retain on a salary,” Pagnotta said.

As the host pointed out, it is an excellent fit. Not to mention, Gibson is looking to leave Anaheim.

“Yeah, I mean, Gibson’s itching like he’s been itching for the last couple of years. He didn’t want things kind of getting out there,” Pagnotta said. “I think it was three years ago when things really started to make headlines in terms of him telling the Ducks that he’s willing to explore other opportunities and a change of scenery that makes sense. He wants to give it a go, but to be on a potential cup contender.

I think it’s just going to be a motivator, all by itself, for him. And that could be a sneaky addition for the Avs, if maybe, and we’re just speculating out loud right now, but that could be a very sneaky addition for Colorado, if they can make the money work, and not only to get him, but you’re going to get a highly motivated player that’s going to want to win. That might be an interesting one that perhaps maybe, who knows, maybe it develops and something happens later on in the season.”

Colorado Avalanche Are a Still a Good Team With Goalie Issues

As Pagnotta, that is all speculation between Anaheim and Colorado as of now. It makes sense if the Colorado Avalanche and GM Chris MacFarland see themselves as a Stanley Cup contender; they need a goalie who can get them back to the promised land like John Gibson.

The fit makes sense, so we will see where this goes.