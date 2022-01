NHL Rumors: Could the Flyers trade Giroux? Top 20 NHL Trade Targets

Could the Flyers trade Giroux?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on the Philadelphia Flyers and pending UFA Claude Giroux.

“If I was to bet your mansion on it, Jeff, I would bet that Giroux gets traded. I think Giroux is one of those questions because the time dictates it has to be and I have no doubt Provorov is another.”

Top 20 NHL trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The top 20 NHL trade targets heading into the March 21st NHL trade deadline.

1. Tomas Hertl – Center – San Jose Sharks – Age: 28

Contract: Pending UFA, $5.625 million AAV

Last Rank: 12th

2. Ben Chiarot – Left Defense – Montreal Canadiens – Age: 30

Contract: Pending UFA, $3.5 million AAV

Last Rank: NR

3. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Arizona Coyotes – Age: 23

Contract: 3 more seasons, $4.6 million AAV

Last Rank: NR

4. Lawson Crouse – Left Wing – Arizona Coyotes – Age: 24

Contract: Pending RFA, $1.53 million AAV ($2.25 mil. minimum qualifying offer)

Last Rank: NR

5. Alexandar Georgiev – Goaltender – New York Rangers – Age: 25

Contract: Pending RFA, $2.425 million AAV

Last Rank: NR

6. Joonas Korpisalo – Goaltender – Columbus Blue Jackets – Age: 27

Contract: Pending UFA, $2.8 million AAV

Last Rank: 1st

7. Jake DeBrusk – Left Wing – Boston Bruins – Age: 25

Contract: Pending RFA, $3.675 million AAV ($4.41 mil. minimum qualifying offer)

Last Rank: 2nd

8. Jack Roslovic – Center – Columbus Blue Jackets – Age: 24

Contract: Pending RFA, $1.838 million AAV ($2.21 mil. minimum qualifying offer)

Last Rank: NR

9. Max Domi – Left Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets – Age: 26

Contract: Pending UFA, $5.3 million

Last Rank: NR

10. Reilly Smith – Right Wing – Vegas Golden Knights – Age: 30

Contract: Pending UFA, $5 million AAV

Last Rank: 9th

11. Nick Leddy – Left Defense – Detroit Red Wings – Age: 30

Contract: Pending UFA, $5.5 million AAV

Last Rank: NR

12. Patric Hornqvist – Right Wing – Florida Panthers – Age: 34

Contract: 1 more season at $5.3 million AAV

Last Rank: 6th

14. Phil Kessel – Right Wing – Arizona Coyotes – Age: 34

Contract: Pending UFA, $6.8 million AAV

Last Rank: 13th

15. Vitali Kravtsov – Right Wing – New York Rangers – Age: 21

Contract: Pending RFA, $925,000 AAV

Last Rank: 5th

16. Calvin de Haan – Left Defense – Chicago Blackhawks – Age: 30

Contract: Pending UFA, $4.55 million AAV

Last Rank: NR

17. Mark Giordano – Left Defense – Seattle Kraken – Age: 38

Contract: Pending UFA, $6.75 million AAV

Last Rank: NR

18. Dylan Strome – Center – Chicago Blackhawks – Age: 24

Contract: Pending RFA, $3 million AAV ($3.6 mil. minimum qualifying offer)

Last Rank: 8th

19. Henrik Borgstrom – Center/Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks – Age: 24

Contract: 1 more season at $1 million AAV

Last Rank: 14th

20. Evander Kane – Left Wing – San Jose Barracuda (AHL) – Age: 30

Contract: 3 more seasons at $7 million AAV

Last Rank: 15th