NHL Rumors: Could the NHL Expand by Four Teams and Not Two?

Shannon: “Somebody actually mentioned to me last week, ’cause I got into this discussion. Could we envision the NHL expanding not by two, but by four?

Blake Price: “Oh my God. I can not. No. The answer is I can not because at what point do you have way too many teams. Oh my God.”

Matt Sekeres: “I was just going to say, music to Seth Griffith’s ear and every other AHL superstar.

Shannon: “Everyone one of those guys that say they are a AAAA player.

Price: “They’re second-liners all of a sudden.”

Shannon: “By the way the four that I was told – Salt Lake City, Houston, don’t laugh, Atlanta and Quebec City.

That was the list I was given.”

Sekeres: “Well I got to admit, I thought when they announced to go to Vegas and Seattle I was like, oh boy, can the player pool sustain that. For the most part it’s been pretty good and for the most John, that’s because everybody can play with the puck now, right?

There’s no more granite blocked defensemen with hands to match. You’ve got to be able to play with the puck. You’ve got to be able to skate.”

Shannon: “Do not talk about John Grisdale like that.”

Sekeres: “My hat is off to Hockey Canada and USA Hockey and all the other feeder leagues who have taught this from a young age going forward. I would like to think we don’t have coaches of nine and 10-year-olds with systems where it’s off the glass and out for defensemen. Everybody kid is learning how to play with the puck and every kid is learning to skate with the puck, out of trouble cause the NHL needs it to sustain that many players for 32 let alone 36.

Shannon: “Clip this off. Clip this off and when you start to hear about the NHL expansion and not two but four, was on Sekeres and Price.

Price: “It will be three conferences, the Pacific, the Central, and the Eastern Conference. Just watch.

Sekeres: “I retain the right to take back all those comments about defensemen skating the puck out of trouble and handling that puck as we watch the Canucks season.