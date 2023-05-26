NHL Rumors: Could the salary cap be a little higher than expected and what the Canucks are up to?

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman on what the Vancouver Canucks are up to and if the salary cap could be a little higher than expected.

Rick Dhaliwal: “Too quiet, Elliotte, in Vancouver. Come on, you got to stir the pot.

They’re still trying to clear cap space. We’re told they’re working the phones. Are you hearing anything on Vancouver?”

Friedman: “Not right now. I still think there’s a lot to kind of figure out here, Rick. I do think they are continuing, first of all, there meeting between the league and the players association where they’re going to talk about, I do think the salary is going to come up.

I think everybody’s expecting a $1 million but I do think the players association and the league are going to talk. Look, they’re not going to touch their escow cap. The league knows it. The players know it. But I have spoken to some people on both sides of his equation who believe there is a bit more flexibility because revenue has been strong.

They think that you could go to $1.5 million or maybe even $2 million without screwing around the potential for the future and getting this all paid off. So I do think there’s going to be a conversation on how much more can they push it than a $1 million and can they work out an agreement to go to $1.5 or $2 million. And that could really help some of these teams. So that’s one thing.

But I also do think, are making calls. They’re seeing what’s out there, laying the groundwork but I don’t expect anything soon.

Not everybody yet is set with what they’re going to do.

I don’t believe they’re going to do buyouts. I don’t think that’s going to be their way but I still think they’re gonna continue to see what’s out there trade wise.”