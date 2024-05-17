NHL Rumors: Could the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators Come Together on a Mitch Marner Deal?

The Leafs Nation: David Pagnotta on the Leafs Morning Take on The Leafs Nation on Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner. The Nashville Predators may be one team that has already called the Leafs about Marner to say, if you’re interested in moving him, let us know.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“He may come to them and say, ‘Alright, fine, I would consider teams A, B and C.’ It may not be 10 teams, it may not be 15. It may be just a handful that he would consider.

You know, I wrote about it over the weekend, I think Nashville and I believe Nashville at some point has been one of the teams that have said if you consider moving him, give us a call. And I think that there’s a strong fit there and one of the rare trades that benefits both clubs when you’re dealing with superstar talent.

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flames, Canadiens, Jets, Utah, and the Golden Knights

And in the National Hockey League now and let’s be honest, that like Mitch is considered in that top echelon of him being a 90-point guy or on pace for 90-plus points, each of the last six seasons. Not that many guys would have been able to do that. So there’s a ton of value there.

He’s on you know, one more year to go. I wrote about Juuse Saros. He’s on one year to go. There would have to obviously be other pieces and extended, but I think from, from a primary perspective I think that’s a pretty good fit for for both clubs.

We’ll bbviously wait and see what Tre and if you know him and Barry Trotz actually get to that discussion point. But I think there’s a pathway that makes sense for all parties, including the athletes.

And so, again, I think if you’re going to do, try to do something bold, and you know, Treliving talked about having skill is one thing, but you have to have those other pieces, those intangible pieces as part of a team in order to chase down a Stanley Cup. And I think Toronto is certainly going to look at all of their options with respect to how do you incorporate those pieces onto your roster, moving forward.

So I think again, there’s going to be some type of discussion related to that. When and how in depth that gets, we will have to wait and see. But I’ve got to imagine, you know, a lot of teams usually what’s the calendar flips to June, that’s when things started to ramp up for teams that are out of it, in forming the rosters for the following season.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, and the Philadelphia Flyers

You got the draft which is like, at least, at least discussion wise, it’s trade deadline 2.0. Activity wise it’s always been a bit of a bust, but hopefully, we get some fireworks this year. And the fact that it’s in Vegas at the Sphere. I think the league is encouraging some teams if you can make some big moves, that would be a good time to do it.