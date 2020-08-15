NHL Rumors: Could There Be A Fit Between Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: There has been talk that the Edmonton Oilers should be looking to trade Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse or Adam Larsson this offseason. doesn’t think they should trade any of those three, but should look to move Kris Russell.

Brian Burke was on Bob Stauffer’s radio show and said that their defense needs an upgrade or change, that a couple of guys could use a change of scenery. Stauffer asks about Larsson, Nurse or Klefbom.

“Any one of the three above, I like all of them, so I’m not picking on any one of them. I think Darnell Nurse gives a component that really makes their team different, I think, in terms of the mobility and hostility. But, yes, something. It’s so hard to make trades when you’re in cap trouble but it might be time for a change of scenery.”

Stauffer brings up an Adam Larsson for a Toronto Maple Leafs winger Kasperi Kapanen or Andreas Johnsson. Burke responds with:

“Those might be fits. Those guys are both good players that you mentioned from here (Toronto). I think Larsson is a really good player. He didn’t have a great year, but I think he’s a really good shut down guy. There could be a fit there.”

Brian Lawton was talking with Bob Stauffer as well about the Oilers defense. Lawton would be concerned about Klefbom’s injury history. He’s well thought of around the league and is on a fairly team friendly deal

Mark Spector of Sportsnet expects that Klefbom, Nurse and Ethan Bear will be back with the Oilers, and that trading Nurse would be a bold move. Spector thinks tthe that Oilers will trade Larsson, and the asking price will be high as there are plenty of teams who need a player like him – like the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Spector thinks the Oilers need more defensive defenseman and Stauffer thinks they need more puck-moving defensemen.