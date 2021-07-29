NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Islanders, Lightning, Oilers, Kraken and Avalanche

All quiet on Dvorak

Craig Morgan: (as of early last night) Haven’t heard a thing about Arizona Coyotes forward Christian Dvorak.

Islanders close on a few things

David Pagnotta: Zach Parise and Kyle Palmieri are closing on contracts with the New York Islanders.

It also sounds like there has been some progress on forward Casey Cizikas.

They may also have a few other irons in the fire.

Lightning don’t need to move out more salary to sign their RFAs

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said he expects to be able to re-sign their restricted free agents without having to trade another roster player to create more salary cap space.

BriseBois did say that any trade they make this year will have to be “dollar in, dollar out.”

Oilers still looking to move Koskinen

Tom Gazzola: The Edmonton Oilers are still trying to trade goaltender Mikko Koskinen. There had been some interest in him yesterday afternoon.

Kraken didn’t expect Grubauer to be available

Nick Cotsonika: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis said that they never expected goaltender Philipp Grubauer to become a free agent.

They had expected Vitek Vanecek to be a part of their goaltending tandem.

As soon as they acquired Grubauer they have six teams call them about their goaltending.

Drew Livingstone: Philipp Grubauer on signing with the Kraken: “It was a no brainer for me to go there (Seattle)” + “They (Avs) had their time and their opportunity”

Peter Baugh: Avalanche GM Joe Sakic on the Philipp Grubauer contract negotiations: “It was one of those negotiations that we couldn’t get to the number he was at.”

Saad not returning to the Avs

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic said that forward Brandon Saad (UFA) won’t be back.

“Unfortunately with the way the salary cap is, we weren’t able to keep him.”