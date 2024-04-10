NHL Rumors: Coyotes Owner Wants to Win the Land Auction but Also Investigating a Potential Sale

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Craig Morgan on the Jeff Marek Show talking about the Arizona Coyotes and owner Alex Meruelo investigating the idea of potentially selling the team, as well as Meruelo trying to win the land auction and build an arena and entertainment district.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “You know, there have been reports that Alex Meruelo, the owner of the Arizona Coyotes, has been investigating the idea of selling the Arizona Coyotes. At the same time, as there is this area of land that we all know about that he is very much interested in, to put together his, his arena project and entertainment district as well.

I think a lot of people look at that and say it has to be one or the other. And I look at that myself, Craig and say it has to actually be both because if one doesn’t happen then the other needs to happen and that better happen quickly.

When you hear things like you know, talking to other people about, about purchasing the team. For me, I’m not surprised whatsoever. Nor do I think anybody should be surprised. Although I do think plan A and the desired plan, obviously, would be to keep the Arizona Coyotes where they are in this new area where they’re going to build the arena and entertainment district.

How do you greet news like Alex Meruelo was talking to other people about buying the team?

Morgan: “Well, the problem with that report is that it didn’t cite any timeline, didn’t provide any context whatsoever. It was basically one paragraph and then a rehash of everything we already knew.

I agree with you completely. You have to have contingency plans. It’s just smart business. Imagine the, the league wants that as well. You have to know what your options are if you don’t get the land.

I believe wholeheartedly and listen, Jeff, they don’t go on the record but I’ve just up to the Meruelo’s a couple of times on the side. This is personal for them. They don’t want to lose. This means a lot to them. I really believe that they’re going after this hard to win this.

Whether that happens or not, we’ll see at the auction. But I don’t believe that they’re all out there out there saying, hey, maybe we should sell this team. This is, like I said, personal, almost ego-driven to Alex Meruelo. He wants to win this auction and prove he can do that.