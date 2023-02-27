Dallas Stars Looking To Make A Swing At The Deadline

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Seravalli writes Stars general manager Jim Nill usually has a quiet deadline day. Looking back at his history last year he traded for Vladislav Namestnikov from Detroit and traded for Scott Wedgewood the day before the deadline.

The Stars have started to be active before the deadline trading Evgenii Dadonov from the Montreal Canadiens for Denis Gurianov as Dallas looks to improve their scoring entering the playoffs.

Like last year, the Stars made a move prior to the deadline. And Dallas will be cautious buyers again this year. They picked up Nils Lundkvist in September, so they could be seen as their big acquisition. However, Dallas knows they need a scoring punch.

As Seravalli writes it is highly unlikely they land Timo Meier or Patrick Kane. Some targets the Stars could go after are Jakub Vrana, James van Riemsdyk, Gustav Nyquist or Colin White.

Mike Gould of Daily Faceoff: Gould writes after the move by the Coyotes to acquire Shea Weber, who carries a $7.857 million annual cap hit, from the Vegas Golden Knights, but is only paid $1 million over the next couple of seasons in actual dollars give the Coyotes flexibility to make more moves.

In speaking with Frank Seravalli, Gould writes the Coyotes have pieces like Nick Schmaltz and Lawson Crouse who are available besides Jakob Chychrun. In addition, the Coyotes have players like Shayne Gostisbehere, Nick Bjugstad, and goaltender Karel Vejmelka all available at the deadline.

What makes the Weber deal so smooth is this allows the Coyotes to stay around the salary cap floor. Then Arizona does not have to acquire another player or contract to keep them there if they want to move out players like Chychrun, Crouse or Schmaltz.