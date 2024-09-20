NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Dallas Stars GM to talk to pending RFA Jake Oettinger and pending UFA Jamie Benn

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger is an RFA after the season and he has arbitration rights.

Stars GM Jim Nill said that the sides haven’t spoken but they will.

Nill said that there are a couple of goalie contracts that are coming up that could shape the market.

Brien Rea: Stars GM Nill on pending UFA forward Jamie Benn: “As long as I’m the GM here, he’s gonna be a Dallas Star.”

Mitch Marner‘s plan heading into the season

Jay on SC: Pierre LeBrun on Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA forward Mitch Marner and his camps plan heading into the season.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“But the plan for Marner and his camp was for him to get the camp, start the season, and then see how things go. That’s it. That’s as simple as it is, and that’s where they are. Let’s start the season and let’s see how things go.

That might eventually lead to a contract extension at some point in time, or it may just be, let’s play the season out and see what happens. All of those things are on the table, and they always have been.

And that doesn’t mean that teams didn’t call this summer. Of course they did to check in what was going on, but at the end of the day, Mitch Marner always has had control 100% of the situation, and right now it’s just, let’s start the year and see what happens.

Yes, there’s ongoing dialog between his agent, Darren Ferris and Brad Treliving, but, you know, that’s really just about keeping the communication clean.

In the meantime, everyone involved has agreed to keep a really really tight lid on any kind of info right now. That’s the plan for Marner and his camp was for him to get the.”